You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Road safety to be made mandatory in school curriculum soon: CM Gehlot



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is concerned about the number of deaths due to road accidents in the state and will formulate an action plan to reduce it by 50.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 3 days ago State releases 'MI Safe Schools Roadmap' for kids to return to school



The State of Michigan unveiled its "MI Safe Schools Roadmap" that gives school districts recommendations and requirements for schools to implement safety practices as kids return to classes in the.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 04:03 Published 2 weeks ago LAUSD Superintendant Says District Needs State's Help To Safely Return To Campus



The Los Angeles Unified School District has not yet announced plans for the upcoming school year, but on Monday, Superintendent Austin Beutner said the district needs the state's help to safely return.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this