UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers



List of Saudi names includes former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, accused of role in journalist's grisly killing. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 4 hours ago

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse



The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 18 hours ago