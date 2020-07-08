Global  

Tottenham’s Dier gets four-game ban

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The ban was after the London side’s defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round in March

The post Tottenham’s Dier gets four-game ban appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss 01:13

 Tottenham defender Eric Dier has received a four-match ban and been fined £40,000 for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich.The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which...

