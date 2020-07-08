Tottenham’s Dier gets four-game ban

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has received a four-match ban and been fined £40,000 for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich.The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which...
