Africa: US Withdrawal From WHO 'Dangerous and Self-Defeating' - MSF Thursday, 9 July 2020

[MSF] New York -- The Trump Administration's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) could have life-threatening consequences for people around the globe, said the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The WHO, while in need of reforms, plays a vital role in coordinating global medical research, producing evidence-based guidelines, and supporting national governments to respond to urgent public health crises. 👓 View full article

