Nigeria: Mixed Reactions as Central Bank Moves to Unify Exchange Rate Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

[Daily Trust] Lagos -- With moves by the monetary authorities to unify the Naira foreign exchange (forex) rates gaining traction, economic analysts believe that the step may impact positively on the economy if the increased naira inflow into the federation account is judiciously utilized by the tiers of government. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this