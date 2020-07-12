Global  
 

EPL Round-Up: Mourinho Wins First North London Derby As Tottenham Overtake Arsenal

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal

The post EPL Round-Up: Mourinho Wins First North London Derby As Tottenham Overtake Arsenal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors

Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors 01:23

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho remained visibly frustrated at what he deemed as refereeing errors in recent games while looking ahead to the north London derby against Arsenal. Ahead of the clash, Mourinho also said he won't be watching Amazon Prime's latest Premier League documentary, which focuses...

