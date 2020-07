Kenya: 90% of Residents in Nairobi's Informal Settlements Open to COVID-19 Screening - Poll Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Capital FM] Nairobi -- A Canadian-funded survey has revealed 90 per cent of residents in Nairobi's informal settlements are open to COVID-19 tests. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this