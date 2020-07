You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News



After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:35 Published 22 hours ago Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism



From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50 Published 2 days ago

