Sudan: Demo in the Hague Condemns Dutch Decision to Deport Refugees Wednesday, 15 July 2020

[Radio Dabanga] The Hague -- A substantial number of Sudanese asylum seekers, expats, and supporters gathered for a demonstration in the Dutch city of The Hague this morning, to protest a decision by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst IND) to reassess asylum applicants from Sudan's Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile states citing an 'improved situation since 2017'. 👓 View full article

