Kenya: Treasury Eyes Cheaper Debt as Treasury Bills Rates Dip Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Nation] The Treasury is eyeing cheaper money from the domestic market after interest rate on short-term securities dipped to a seven-year low following increased liquidity in the money market. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this