Rwanda: RwandAir Makes Inflight Changes Ahead of Reopening Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

[New Times] With about two weeks to the resumption of flights on August 1st, National Carrier RwandAir is working on changes with an aim to improve the safety of passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this