You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cecil Rhodes monument damaged in S. Africa



The head of Cecil Rhodes has been chopped away from a bust of the 19th century colonialist at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, park rangers said on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago Dramatic footage shows Cape Town lashed by gale-force winds



Gale force winds and severe weather conditions battered Cape Town on Monday as the South African city was hit by stormy weather. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago Wild Winds Cause Sea Foam to β€˜Snow’ in Cape Town!



It’s snowing! OK, not exactly, but Cape Town is experiencing some pretty crazy weather. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:37 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this