You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media



A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 6 days ago Tech entrepreneur found dismembered in NYC apartment -media



A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this