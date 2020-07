You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top U.K. Diplomat Says He Doesn’t Understand Taking a Knee, Compares it to “Game of Thrones”



The top diplomat in the U.K. is speaking out against the act of kneeling to protest police brutality and racism. Dominic Raab, the U.K. Foreign Secretary said he doesn’t understand the meaning behind.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published on June 18, 2020 'Get off her!' Seattle police brutally takedown protester at peaceful rally



After a black man knelt before Seattle police in front of a barrier, a white man got in front of the kneeling man to protect him and he was attacked by police, according to the filmer of this shocking.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published on June 5, 2020 Thousands In Amsterdam Protest Death Of George Floyd



Thousands of protesters in Amsterdam gathered to protest the death of an unarmed American black man. The protestors chanted “I can’t breathe” as they gathered in central Amsterdam on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this