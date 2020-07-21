Global  
 

COVID-19: Kano records 238 active cases, tests 22,694 samples

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Kano Ministry of Health says the 238 COVID-19 cases was sequel to the confirmation of 16 new infections in the state.

The post COVID-19: Kano records 238 active cases, tests 22,694 samples appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
