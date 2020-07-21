COVID-19: Kano records 238 active cases, tests 22,694 samples

With continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, active infections in the country crossed 4 lakh mark on July 21. Country reported 37,148 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, death count crossed 28,000 mark after 587 new deaths in last 24 hours. Total...
India on July 20 reported another highest spike in COVID cases, after seeing a rise of 40,425 new infections over the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to above 11 lakh as the confirmed cases stand at..