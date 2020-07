Kenya: Wanyama Voted Man of the Match as Montreal Edge DC United Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

[Nation] Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was voted man-of-the-match as Montreal Impact beat DC United by a solitary goal in a Major League Soccer (MLS) Is Back Tournament game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this