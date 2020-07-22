COVID-19 pandemic `will probably get worse’ – Trump

Trump urges Americans to wear masks



Donald Trump has asked Americans to wear face masks, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse in the coming months. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:50 Published 11 hours ago

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci



With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago