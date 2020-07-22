Global  
 

COVID-19 pandemic `will probably get worse’ – Trump

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Mr Trump said the pandemic “will probably get worse before it gets better’’.

The post COVID-19 pandemic `will probably get worse' – Trump appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump: Pandemic May Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Trump: Pandemic May Get Worse Before It Gets Better 02:13

 The president took a more somber approach during his Tuesday press conference and changed his tune publicly on mask wearing. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

