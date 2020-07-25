|
Algeria: Mahmoud Guemama's Death - Algeria Loses a Patriot, Committed Militant, Says President Tebboune
[Algerie Presse Service] Algiers -- President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a message of condolences to members of the People's National Assembly (APN), Mujahed Mahmoud Guemama, who died Friday, in which he said that Algeria "has lost a patriot and a militant committed to the causes of his people and his nation."
