Algeria: Mahmoud Guemama's Death - Algeria Loses a Patriot, Committed Militant, Says President Tebboune

allAfrica.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
[Algerie Presse Service] Algiers -- President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a message of condolences to members of the People's National Assembly (APN), Mujahed Mahmoud Guemama, who died Friday, in which he said that Algeria "has lost a patriot and a militant committed to the causes of his people and his nation."
