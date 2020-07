NIPOST’s new charges on courier services not approved by FG – Minister Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )





The post NIPOST’s new charges on courier services not approved by FG – Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. Nigerians were outraged after the NIPOST, amidst a raging economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, announced a new license fee for courier service companiesThe post NIPOST’s new charges on courier services not approved by FG – Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this