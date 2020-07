EPL Review: Heartbreaks for Nigerian stars as season ends in dramatic fashion Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

At the King Power Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were left helpless as Leicester were beaten to a Champions League spot by Manchester United.



