Nigeria: Wilfred Ndidi Sets New Premier League Record

allAfrica.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
[Premium Times] While qualifying for the Champions League would have been the perfect icing on the cake, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, would nonetheless be proud of his historic feat in the just concluded Premier League season.
