Botswana: Govt Fleet Insurance On Cards Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

[Botswana Daily News] Gaborone -- Government is in the process of identifying a suitable insurance package for its fleet, says Ministry of Transport and Communications permanent secretary, Ms Alicia Mokone. 👓 View full article

