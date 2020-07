Nigeria: Why We Must Find Everyone Who Has Hepatitis and Doesn't Know It Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

[The Conversation Africa] World Hepatitis Day - 28 July - is an opportunity to raise awareness of hepatitis and encourage commitments of governments, policy makers and the public towards eradication of this dangerous disease. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study finds Hepatitis C-positive livers safe for transplantation, patients cured afterward



Patients who received a transplanted liver infected with hepatitis C and were later treated for the infection performed as well in recovery as transplant patients who received an organ free of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this