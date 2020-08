Power Outage: How Nigeria’s electricity problem cripples small businesses Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to the World Bank, the economic cost of power shortage in Nigeria is estimated at around $29 billion.



The post Power Outage: How Nigeria’s electricity problem cripples small businesses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nigeria: How Power Cuts Cripple Small Businesses [Premium Times] "Up NEPA!" about a dozen teenagers playing within the verandah of the three-storey building housing Bola Kareem's shop screamed. Bola is not a...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this