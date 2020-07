Mauritius: Mauritius Receives a Loan of 300 Million Euros From AFD Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

[Government of Mauritius] Mauritius has received a loan of 300 million Euros from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to help the country strengthen its capacity for the reduction and management of risks of natural and health disasters. 👓 View full article

