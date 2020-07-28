Global  
 

Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West amid tears

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Concerns were first sparked after Kanye hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19 and proceeded to break down in tears while stating: ‘I almost killed my daughter,’ while discussing abortion.

The post Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West amid tears appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian 01:29

 Kanye West Visits Hospital After Apologizing to Kim Kardashian On Saturday, West went to a hospital for anxiety but chose not to stay because of how many people were there. According to TMZ, West then had EMTs come out to his Wyoming ranch to check his vitals. The EMTs left shortly after reportedly...

