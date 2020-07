Mali: Prime Minister Boubou Cisse Says He Will Not Resign Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

[DW] Mali's prime minister , Boubou Cisse, told DW that "no one is expected to achieve the impossible" in finding a solution to form a unity government for the crisis-rocked country. His resignation isn't on the agenda. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this