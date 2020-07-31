Coronavirus: Nigeria records 462 new infections

Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 1 week ago Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 03:07 Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new daily record, as reported by the Ministry of health. In its most recent daily epidemiological...