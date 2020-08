You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The woman bringing chocolate back to Nigera



In Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Femi Oyedipe's locally produced chocolate is competing on the shelves with foreign imports that dominate the market. Angela Ukomadu reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19 Published 5 days ago Nigeria’s schools still closed, impact on children uncertain



Schools in Nigeria are still out, raising concerns about what the future holds for millions of children. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 6 days ago Coronavirus fallout: IMF says Nigeria economy to shrink by 3.4 %



Global coronavirus lockdowns and low oil prices to hit Nigeria's economy, already reeling from high unemployment. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Shoprite exits Nigeria after 15 years Another one of South Africa's big grocery chains leaves the Nigerian market, following the likes of Mr Price.

News24 3 hours ago





Tweets about this