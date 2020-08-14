Global  
 

Mauritius: Almost All Oil Removed From Damaged Japanese Ship, Govt Says

allAfrica.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
[DW] Mauritius said almost all oil from a leaking ship off its coast has now been removed. The country will also seek compensation from the owners of the Japanese ship for causing ecological damage.
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster

Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster 09:15

 The Mauritius oil spill has developed into an ecological catastrophe of massive proportions because the island's government and the owners of the ship failed to act swiftly and decisively, says a Greenpeace representative in an exclusive interview with Newsflash.Sunil Dowarkasing, representing...

