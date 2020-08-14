Mauritius: Almost All Oil Removed From Damaged Japanese Ship, Govt Says
Friday, 14 August 2020 () [DW] Mauritius said almost all oil from a leaking ship off its coast has now been removed. The country will also seek compensation from the owners of the Japanese ship for causing ecological damage.
