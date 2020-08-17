Global  
 

Kenya: Granny Kicking Covid-19 Out of Voi

allAfrica.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
[Nation] Despite her frail body, 80-year-old keeps nursing oath by raising awareness on coronavirus using her own resources
