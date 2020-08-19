Global  
 

Mali: President Resigns After Military Mutiny, Dissolves Parliament

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
[DW] Mali's president and prime minister were seized by mutinous soldiers, plunging the country into deeper political turmoil. The EU has condemned the "attempted coup." West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Mali.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup 11:15

 Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

