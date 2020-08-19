Verdict in 2005 Hariri Killing Leaves Many in Lebanon Disappointed Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Many observers had predicted that verdicts in the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri would touch off disturbances in Lebanon, but none of that happened on Tuesday when those verdicts came. As Anchal Vohra reports from Beirut, many Lebanese are more worried about other pressing matters — like how to rebuild their lives after a recent massive explosion — and earning a living at a time when their country is suffering a debilitating economic crisis. 👓 View full article

