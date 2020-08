Mali: Army Colonel Assimi Goita Declares Himself Head of Junta Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

[RFI] Assimi Goita, an army colonel, introduced himself as Mali's new strongman in a coup condemned by the international community. 👓 View full article

