South Africa: Ramaphosa Reprimands Finance Minister Over Comments on Zambia

allAfrica.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia's Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.
