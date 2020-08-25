Africa: Divest from Violent Policing and Endless Wars, Part Two Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[AfricaFocus] The notion of policing as a war, in which more lethal force will lead to more security, is not a recent development, but is deeply rooted in U.S. history. The police and the military share the country's legacy of white supremacy and violence against racial others, which has also given rise to mob and individual violence by white civilians. Both domestic law enforcement and the conduct of foreign wars continue to reflect the history of conquest, slavery, and U.S. empire of earlier centuries. 👓 View full article

