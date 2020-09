Kenya: Quit Jubilee Now, David Murathe Tells DP Ruto Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

[Nation] Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe has claimed that the thwarting of a plot by Deputy President William Ruto to ultimately install himself as the party's presidential candidate in the next polls through 'puppet officials' is the genesis of the bad blood between him and a section of officials. 👓 View full article

