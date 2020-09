Africa: UCT Retains Top Spot in Africa in the World Rankings Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

[UCT] The University of Cape Town (UCT) has retained its spot as the continent's top university, despite a drop of 19 places, tying at 155th among more that 1 500 institutions in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, which were published on Wednesday, 2 September 2020. 👓 View full article

