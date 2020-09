Malawi: Chakwera Vows to Attend Questions Time Throughout His Presidency Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Nyasa Times] President Lazarus Chakwera has vowed that he will continue to attend His Excellency's Question Time (HEQs) style-session in Parliament throughout his presidency as provided in the Constitution. 👓 View full article

