Zimbabwe: China Slams Mining Policies, Says Proceeds Should Benefit Citizens Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

[New Zimbabwe] Zimbabwe's 'all-weather' ally, China has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to channel mining proceeds into improving the lives of ordinary citizens. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this