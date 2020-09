Nigeria: Agony As Costs of Flour, Sugar, Electricity Threaten U.S.$621 Million Bread Industry Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

[Vanguard] Breadmakers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, and the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, AMBCN, have cried out to the Federal Government over the worsening business climate, which they said could kill the $621 million industry in Nigeria. 👓 View full article

