South Africa: Journalism Makes Blunders but Still Feeds Democracy - an Insider's View Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[The Conversation Africa] Anton Harber, the veteran South African journalist, editor and journalism professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, has a new book out. So, For the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture is a deep dive into the conduct of the media as mega corruption and state capture engulfed and eventually brought down President Jacob Zuma's administration. Politics editor Thabo Leshilo asked the author to provide the highlights. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

