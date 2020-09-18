Somalia: President Names New Prime Minister

Friday, 18 September 2020 () [East African] Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, replacing Hassan Khaire who was ousted in a no-confidence vote on July 25.
Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet resigned on Wednesday clearing the way for Yoshihide Suga to take over as successor, ahead of Suga's election as Japan's new prime minister in parliament.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education..
