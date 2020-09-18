Global  
 

Somalia: President Names New Prime Minister

allAfrica.com Friday, 18 September 2020
[East African] Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, replacing Hassan Khaire who was ousted in a no-confidence vote on July 25.
