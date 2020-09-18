Somalia: President Names New Prime Minister

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published 13 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut’s birthday wish to PM Modi, says ‘lucky to have you as PM’



Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48 Published 13 hours ago