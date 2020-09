You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Marketers Still Want Greater OTT Scale Amid Omnichannel Convergence: Publicis EVP Nicole Whitesel



SEATTL - The "omnichannel utopia" promises to give marketers better insights on how different media channels produce comparable results. Those comparisons remain challenging amid the rapid shift in.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:06 Published 6 days ago Americans working from home feel guilty taking breaks, many even skip lunch



Three in 10 employees don't take a lunch break when working from home - according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found that 29% don't take any meal breaks during the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago TV Nets Agile, Flexible with Upfront at a Pivot Point, GM CMO Deborah Wahl



DETROIT - This year's upfront sales season for broadcast television marked a significant change in how marketers buy media placements, with the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic driving a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this