Nigeria: Govt Approves $1.959bn for Rail Construction to Niger Republic Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

[This Day] The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved $1,959,744,723.71 for the construction of a rail line from Kano in Kano State to Maradi in Niger Republic. 👓 View full article

