Africa: Has the Skin Lightener Industry Learned From Black Lives Matter?

allAfrica.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
[The Conversation Africa] Black Lives Matter activism has jolted the skin lightener industry. In June, manufacturers of skin lighteners joined other corporations in voicing support for the racial justice movement. Critics quickly pointed out the hypocrisy of voicing such support in the US while continuing to sell skin whitening products globally. Such products, they say, play off of and promote racism and colourism (which is prejudice based on preference for people with lighter skin tones) in Asia and Africa.
