Kenya: Ruto Allies Ask Kenyatta to Dissolve Parliament, Calls for Elections Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

[Nation] Jubilee lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over the two thirds gender rule as advised by Chief Justice David Maraga. 👓 View full article

