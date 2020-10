Gambia: Why the Quest for a New Constitution Came Unstuck - and What Next Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[The Conversation Africa] The constitution-drafting process aimed at ushering in The Gambia's third republic has reached an unfortunate dead-end. More than two years after the process began, and after a highly acrimonious and polarised parliamentary debate, the proposed Constitution Promulgation Bill, 2020 was recently rejected in the national assembly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this