Mali: 4 Hostages Released in 'Prisoner Swap' Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[DW] A three-time presidential candidate, a French aid worker and two Italians have been released after being taken hostage by Islamic fighters in Mali. They were reportedly released in exchange for nearly 200 extremists. 👓 View full article

