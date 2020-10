Nigeria: SARS Protesters Are Rented, We Won't Join, Say Northern Youths Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

[Leadership] Kaduna -- The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Saturday, described the protests in Lagos and some parts of the country for total ban of SARS as rented crowd street protests, warning that banning the anti-robbery unit of the police force will reverse the gains against crimes in the country. 👓 View full article

